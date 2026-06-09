Mark Your Calendars! Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule, Complete Fixtures, IST Timings And Live Streaming

Portugal head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying familiar expectations—and a familiar storyline centered around Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41, the legendary forward remains a key figure for Roberto Martinez's side and is expected to lead the line if fit, despite ongoing debates about his role in a team packed with younger stars and attacking talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance at glory?

Playing in their seventh consecutive World Cup, Portugal arrive in North America as genuine title contenders, boasting one of the tournament's deepest and most technically gifted squads. While Ronaldo's presence will dominate headlines, the 2016 European champions have enough quality across the pitch to challenge for the biggest prize in international football.

Portugal are expected to navigate Group K comfortably, with opening fixtures against World Cup debutants DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Their final group-stage clash against Colombia could decide top spot, with the South Americans bringing significant quality through players such as Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Daniel Muñoz.

If Portugal can balance Ronaldo's experience with the energy and talent of the next generation, they have every chance of making a deep run and potentially capturing the one trophy that has remained elusive throughout his remarkable career.

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DR Congo, Houston Stadium, 10:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan, Houston Stadium, 10:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 28: Portugal vs Colombia, Miami Stadium, 5:00 AM IST

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi)

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (PSG), Joao Neves (PSG), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon).

FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming

Fans can watch Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee's Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. The live streaming of the games will also be Zee5.