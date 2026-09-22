Mark Wood Retires: Injuries Force England Pacer To End Journey After 253 International Wickets | X

England pacer Mark Wood has decided to step away from international cricket, ending a 10-year England career that included two World Cup titles and some of the fastest spells delivered by an English bowler.

The Durham pacer, who made his England debut in 2015, last played for the national side during the Ashes Test in Perth in November 2025. Persistent injury problems, particularly the knee issue that kept him out of much of the Ashes campaign, made it difficult for him to continue across the longer formats.

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Wood leaves international cricket with 253 wickets in 146 appearances. His Test career brought 119 wickets from 38 matches, while he finished with 80 wickets in ODIs and 54 in T20Is.

His international career included two major celebrations. Wood was part of England's historic 2019 ODI World Cup-winning squad, taking 18 wickets as Eoin Morgan's side lifted the trophy at home. He returned for another title-winning campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup, taking nine wickets in four matches.

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What set Wood apart was his pace. Even in an era filled with fast bowlers, the England pacer regularly pushed beyond 150 kph and became a key weapon when England needed a burst of speed. His ability to generate extra pace made him particularly valuable in limited-overs cricket.

In announcing his decision, Wood acknowledged that his body had ultimately made the choice easier. He said medical advice meant playing Test and 50-over cricket was no longer an option, bringing an end to his attempts to repeatedly return from injury.

Despite the difficult final phase, Wood described his England career as something he had always dreamed of. He said representing the country, travelling around the world and competing against the best players had given him memories he would always value.

England men's cricket managing director Rob Key highlighted Wood’s impact on some of the team's biggest occasions. He pointed to his contribution in Ashes victories and both World Cup triumphs, while also recalling the excitement Wood generated whenever he came on to bowl.

For England, Wood's retirement marks the departure of a bowler whose combination of extreme pace, aggression and resilience made him a distinctive presence across formats.

For Wood, it brings an end to a career that saw him overcome several setbacks to play a significant role in some of England cricket's most successful years.