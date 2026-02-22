Margaretta’s Lightning Finish Floors Favourites In Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a race that promised class and delivered high drama, ranked outsider Margaretta produced a breathtaking late surge to capture the prestigious Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

Available at long odds of 6-1, Margaretta was not among the fancied runners in the field of nine. Most eyes were fixed on Buckingham, who was the favourite, and had the credentials and backing to justify favouritism in the richest race for three-year-olds. But racing, as it so often does, saved its best script for the closing moments.

From the time the gates flew open, Lady Scarlet, piloted by P. Trevor, asserted herself at the head of the field. Settling into a comfortable rhythm, she dictated the pace and appeared in complete command as the runners approached the final bend. Trevor judged the tempo to perfection, keeping his mount clear of trouble while the chasing pack struggled to bridge the gap.

As the field straightened for home, Lady Scarlet still looked the likely winner. The crowd’s attention was fixed on the leader, and with less than 200 metres to run, the outcome seemed all but certain. Margaretta, under jockey Vivek G, was in pursuit but had ground to make up.

What followed in the final 25 metres turned the race on its head.

Responding to Vivek G’s urgings, Margaretta unleashed a dazzling burst of acceleration. Striding powerfully with every bound, she began to eat into Lady Scarlet’s advantage. In a matter of strides, the deficit vanished. Just before the winning post, Margaretta swept past to secure victory by over a length, leaving the favourite and her supporters stunned.

Also Watch:

The win not only crowned Margaretta as the juvenile champion but also marked one of the most thrilling finishes witnessed this season at Mahalaxmi. It was a triumph of timing, patience and explosive speed — and a reminder that in racing, no result is certain until the line is crossed.

For Vivek G, the victory carried additional significance. The win strengthened his position in the jockeys’ championship standings, where he now shares third place with 10 wins alongside A. Sandesh and David Allan. P. Trevor continues to top the table with 15 wins, but Sunday’s feature ensured that the race for honours remains wide open.

Margaretta may have started as an outsider, but by the end of the afternoon, she stood tallest of them all.