Marcus Rashford Shares Emotional Farewell To Barcelona After Hopes Of Permanent Move End; Club Responds

Marcus Rashford | Image Credits: FC Barcelona/X

Manchester, July 30: England forward and Manchester United star footballer Marcus Rashford on Thursday shared an emotional farewell message to Barcelona after the Spanish club decided not to sign him permanently from Manchester United. Rashford's post indicates that he has lost all hopes of the loan deal being turned permanent from the La Liga champions.

Rashford spent 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona, where he played under Hansi Flick and also helped the club win the LaLiga title for a second consecutive time.

Barcelona had the option to make the deal permanent by activating a reported £26 million buy-out clause. However, the club chose not to do so. Instead, they signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund to strengthen their attack.

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Taking to Instagram, Rashford thanked everyone at Barcelona for making his loan spell memorable. He said, "I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience. I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me. I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça."

Barcelona responded quickly to the post and said, "Thanks for everything Rashy. You will always be one of us." Rashford is now expected to return to Manchester United as the deal was turned down by Barcelona. There are also reports that Rashford wants to continue with Manchester United and report back at Old Trafford. However, the club is mulling to sell the winger permanently.