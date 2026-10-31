Marco Jansen Mocks Travis Head By Copying His Celebration After Dismissal Off Kagiso Rabada; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

A video of South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has gone viral on social media after he mocked Australian opening batsman Travis Head. Jansen gave Travis Head a taste of his own medicine by copying the Australian batsman's celebration after dismissing him.

Video Viral

The incident took place during the South Africa vs Australia third and final Test match at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Head during Australia's second innings. The video of the celebration is doing rounds on social media.

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Rabada Strikes Early

The moment occurred in the early stages of the fifth and the final day's play when Australia were chasing a target of 288 runs and needed a strong start to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. However, South African pacer Rabada struck early and removed Head. He was caught by Jansen in the gully region.

Head tried to play a full delivery outside the off stump, however, he managed only an outside edge. Jansen, who was positioned at gully, took a comfortable and easy catch to give Rabada his third wicket of the innings.

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Taste Of His Own Medicine

What followed was equally entertaining as Jansen celebrated the dismissal in an animated style. He copied Head's earlier celebration. The South African pacer punched in the air multiple times as Head walked back to the pavilion. Travis Head was also seen celebrating South African batsman Matthew Breetzke's dismissal in the same fashion. The celebration quickly went viral on social media.

Rabada's 350th Wicket

The wicket was also special for Rabada as he clinched his 350th wicket in Test cricket. He became the fastest bowler to reach the milestone in terms of balls as he achieved the feat in only 13,808 deliveries.

South Africa Win Series

South Africa went on to dominate the rest of the Australian innings as Simon Harmer picked up six wickets for only 16 runs and helped the hosts to bowl out Australia for 111 runs and win the game by 176 runs. With the victory, South Africa won the three-match Test series 2-1.