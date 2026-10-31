'Love Of My Life': Crowd Sings Cheeky Song For Wiaan Mulder During SA Vs AUS 3rd Test; His Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO | X

A video has gone viral on social media from the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test at Newlands in Cape Town. The viral video shows the fans singing an absurd and cheeky song mentioning South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Mulder was also caught on camera reacting to the song. His awkward smile in the video has gone viral on the internet.

The Cheeky Song

The viral video shows the crowd singing, "Oh, Wiaan Mulder, You are the love of my life. Oh, Wiaan Mulder, I'll let you shag my wife. Oh, Wiaan Mulder, I want a ginger too!"

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Meaning And Context

"Oh, Wiaan Mulder, you are the love of my life": The fans are jokingly expressing their extreme admiration and love for the South African cricketer.

"I'll let you shag my wife": This is an exaggerated and cheeky way of saying that they admire him so much that they would let him get away with anything.

"I want a ginger too!": This is a humorous reference to his red hair and the crowd joking about wanting a red-haired child exactly like him.

Overall, the song is a cheeky and funny way for fans to show their admiration for Mulder, rather than a serious or literal statement.

Mulder Reacts

The crowd was singing the song as Mulder was fielding on the boundary line. As the crowd was chanting, he turned towards them and gave an awkward smile. Mulder then nod his head while smiling and returned his attention to the game.

Mulder's Vital Hundred

The fans came up with the cheeky lines as Wiaan Mulder starred in the final Test against Australia as he scored 115 runs off 221 balls in the second innings. His century helped South Africa win the final Test by 176 runs and clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.

Wiaan Mulder's hundred proved vital for South Africa to make a comeback in the Test, however, the Player of the Match award was given to Simon Harmer for his heroic six-wicket haul to restrict Australia to 111 runs in the last innings.