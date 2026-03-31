Manoj Ramchandra State Open Badminton Tournament 2026: Tiann Castellino And Shlok Goyal Clinch U-15 Titles

Second seed Tiann Castellino bagged the girls’ U-15 singles crown | File Photo

Mumbai, March 31: Playing with plenty of grit and determination, second seed Tiann Castellino emerged the girls’ under-15 singles champion. Tiann played confidently and quelled the challenge from the number one seed Anvisha Ghorpade, pulling off a well-deserved 21-19, 21-16 victory in the finals of the Yonex Sunrise Manoj Ramchandra Memorial State Open Badminton Tournament 2026, conducted by the North Indian Association (NIA) and Jitesh Padukone Academy, under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association and played at the NIA courts. The tournament is being supported jointly by SVC Co-Operative Bank and Saraswat Co-Operative Bank.

Shlok dominates boys’ final

In the boys’ under-15 finals, Shlok Goyal was in complete control and called the shots against Himanshu Bhatkar as he cruised to a 21-7, 21-10 victory.

Girls’ U-15 results

Results - Girls' U-15 - final: 2-Tiann Castellino beat 1-Anvisha Ghorpade 21-19, 21-16. Semi-final: 1-Anvisha Ghorpade beat Poorvi Shirke 21-9, 21-7; 2-Tiann Castellino beat Spruha Joshi 21-15, 21-17.

Boys’ U-15 results

Boys' U-15 - Final: Shlok Goyal beat Himanshu Bhatkar 21-7, 21-10. Semi-final: Shlok Goyal beat Shlok Ambekar 21-10, 21-16; Himanshu Bhatkar beat Samarth Kolambekar 21-11, 21-18.

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Girls’ U-11 results

Girls' U-11 - Final: 1-Keyara Sakhare beat 2-Khrisha Goyal 21-14, 16-21, 21-17. Semi-final: 1-Keyara Sakhare beat 3-Risha Kadian 21-16, 21-19; 2-Khrisha Goyal beat Shrika Patil 21-10, 21-16.

Boys’ U-11 results

Boys' U-11 - Final: 1-Raghav Niwarti beat Toyesh Das 21-13, 21-10. Semi-final: 1-Raghav Niwarti beat Sayujya Rajput 21-14, 21-11; Toyesh Das beat 2-Yohaan Nair 21-7, 23-25, 25-23.