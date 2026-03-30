Manoj Ramchandra State Open Badminton: Purva Barve Wins Women’s Title, Dev Ruparelia Clinches Men’s Crown

Top seed Purva Barve (centre) collects the champions’ trophy and the cash award from GMBA Vice-President Shetty and Organising Secretary Jitesh Padukone (right) | File Photo

Mumbai, March 30: Pune shuttler Purva Barve lived up to her top billing by lifting the women’s singles crown. The number one seed, Purva, showed excellent skills and superb court craft to register an authoritative 21-15, 21-12 win against third seed Shreya Bhosale in the finals of the Yonex Sunrise Manoj Ramchandra Memorial State Open Badminton Tournament 2026, conducted by the North Indian Association (NIA) and Jitesh Padukone Academy, under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association, and played at the NIA courts. The tournament is being supported jointly by SVC Co-Operative Bank and Saraswat Co-Operative Bank.

Ruparelia triumphs in men’s singles

Unseeded Dev Ruparelia clinched the men’s singles title as he got the better of third seed Sarvesh Yadav in two closely fought games, winning 21-18, 21-18.

Prize distribution

Both Purva and Ruparelia received the champions’ trophies and the cash award of Rs 41,000 each. The runners-up, Shreya and Sarvesh, were presented with the runner-up trophies and the cash prize of Rs 31,000 each.

Semi-final performances

Earlier, Purva scored a comfortable win against Nishka Gokhe post a 21-12, 21-16 win in a semi-final encounter. Third seed Shreya Bhosale staved off a spirited challenge from fifth seed Aarya Korgaonkar, pulling off a 21-19, 19-21, and 21-16 win.

In the men’s semi-finals, Sarvesh Yadav put an end to Harshit Mahimkar’s fine run by carving out a hard-fought 21-16, 17-21, 21-16 win, while Ruparelia easily defeated Kritya Patel 21-12, 21-14.

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Results

Results - Women singles (semi-finals): 1-Purva Barve beat Nishka Gokhe 21-12, 21-16; 3-Shreya Bhosale beat 5-Aarya Korgaonkar 21-19, 19-21, 21-16. Final: 1-Purva Barve beat 3-Shreya Bhosale 21-15, 21-12.

Men singles (semi-finals): 3-Sarvesh Yadav beat Harshit Mahimkar 21-16, 17-21, 21-16; Dev Ruparelia beat Kritya Patel 21-12, 21-14. Final: Dev Ruparelia beat 3-Sarvesh Yadav 21-18, 21-18.