Manchester Weather Today: Will Rain Affect IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match? Forecast And What Happens If It's A Draw | X

Manchester, June 25: The weather forecast from Manchester brings good news for the cricketing fans ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. The forecast predicts hot and sunny conditions with no rain expected which is an ideal condition for a cricket match.

While the weather is unlikely to influence the crucial match result, many fans are wondering what happens if India Women vs Bangladesh Women match ends in a tie. In that case, the game will be decided by a Super Over, while a rain-hit match that cannot reach the minimum overs required will be declared a No Result and both teams will get one point each.

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Team India have entered the clash as every point matters after their defeat to South Africa. Indian fans will be hoping for a complete match and the results in the favour of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have momentum after their win against Pakistan and will look to strengthen their position in the group stage.

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Manchester Weather Forecast

The weather forecast in Manchester shows a warm climate with no possibility of rain which is opposite to its wet conditions. Manchester is under a heatwave with sunshine expected from the toss until the final ball of the match.

As per reports, the afternoon will begin at around 32 degrees Celsius during the toss before temperatures climb to nearly 33 degrees Celsius through the first innings. Conditions are expected to remain dry with low humidity and light winds.

What If India W Vs Bangladesh W Ends In A Tie?

Unlike league football, a tie does not remain a tie in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match. If India and Bangladesh finish with identical scores after their 20 overs, the match will immediately move to a Super Over where each team gets one over to decide the winner.

The only situation where neither side wins is if rain prevents enough cricket from being played. ICC rules require both teams to bat for at least five overs for a result. If that minimum cannot be completed because of rain, the match will be declared a No Result, with India and Bangladesh sharing one point each.

For India, that would be far from ideal. A shared point would leave Harmanpreet Kaur's side with little margin for error before facing Australia in their final group stage match, making qualification for the knockout stage even more challenging.