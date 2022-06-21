Manchester United’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.7m Bugatti involved in crash, police launch probe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.7m Bugatti Veyron after the crash | Pic: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.7million Bugatti Veyron has been involved in a crash, but reportedly the star footballer was not in the driver’s seat.

The crash happened in Majorca, Spain where the Portugal and Manchester United star is holidaying with his family.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun, police are probing the accident after one of Ronaldo’s bodyguards lost control and smashed into a wall.

No injuries

The front side of the Bugatti is believed to have been damaged. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries and is believed to have signed an accident report.

“The car smashed into a wall but there was only material damage with no one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened,” a source said.

“The information about who was behind the wheel and what occurred is registered on a police database and is there for a court or officers to access if any further investigations need to be conducted. But it is more a case of the information needing to be registered so the owner of the property that was damaged can put in a compensation claim and use the police report as a back-up in case there is any dispute down the line about how the damage was done.”

Another source added: “The accident happened on a minor road near Joan March Hospital. The car appears to have come off the road and has hit a wall which forms part of the protection to a house with a gas canister deposit behind it. An employee of Cristiano’s was apparently driving at the time and not Cristiano. He was definitely not at the scene when officers arrived."

Fast car

Ronaldo had the Bugatti Veyron, which has a top speed of 253mph and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class—a present from his wife—shipped over from Manchester for the holiday.

The Bugatti is part of CR7's £17m car collection which also includes an Aston Martin, Bentley and a Ferrari Monza.

