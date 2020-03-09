Manchester United vs Manchester City: The stats you need to know from the Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the bond between Manchester United players and fans is returning after completing a first Premier League derby double over Manchester City for 10 years at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay took advantage of errors from City goalkeeper Ederson to keep United hot on the heels of Chelsea for a top-four finish, just three points behind the Blues.

United have lived in City's shadow in recent years, but have beaten their city rivals three times this season and are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions.

And on this display, City seem to already be concentrating on completing a treble of cup competitions this season.

A seventh league defeat of the campaign for Pep Guardiola's men means Liverpool are now just a maximum of two wins away from claiming a first league title in 30 years.

The visitors' defensive deficiencies that have allowed Liverpool to streak 25 points clear were also obvious as Daniel James and Martial fired too close to Ederson with big chances on the counter-attack.

Let us have a quick look at the stat attack