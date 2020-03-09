Manchester United vs Manchester City: The stats you need to know from the Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the bond between Manchester United players and fans is returning after completing a first Premier League derby double over Manchester City for 10 years at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay took advantage of errors from City goalkeeper Ederson to keep United hot on the heels of Chelsea for a top-four finish, just three points behind the Blues.
United have lived in City's shadow in recent years, but have beaten their city rivals three times this season and are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions.
And on this display, City seem to already be concentrating on completing a treble of cup competitions this season.
A seventh league defeat of the campaign for Pep Guardiola's men means Liverpool are now just a maximum of two wins away from claiming a first league title in 30 years.
The visitors' defensive deficiencies that have allowed Liverpool to streak 25 points clear were also obvious as Daniel James and Martial fired too close to Ederson with big chances on the counter-attack.
Let us have a quick look at the stat attack
Anthony Martial's goal saw him match Eric Cantona by scoring in three consecutive Manchester derby starts for Man United while he also became the first Man United player to score both home and away against Man City in a single Premier League season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006/07.
Man United have not lost a match in any competition since Bruno Fernandes made his debut for the club: DWDWWDWW Repainting Old Trafford red.
Manchester United ompleted a legue double over Man City since 2009-10 season.
Manchester City lost their seventh league game this season that is the most league defeats Pep Guardiola has seen under his managerial career.
0.62 - Manchester City's Expected Goals total of 0.62 was their lowest in a Premier League game this season, and their lowest in the competition overall since April 2019 - also against Manchester United (0.52).
Manchester United have completed a league double over Chelsea and Manchester City for the first time since the 1960-61 season.
Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions (W7 D3); their longest run without defeat since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first 11 games in charge of the club between December 2018 and February 2019.
Manchester City had just one attempt on United's goal in the first half - their lowest tally in the first half of a Premier League game since October 2018 against Liverpool.
Raheem Sterling (25y & 91d) is the fourth youngest player in
Premier League history to reach 250 appearances in the competition after Wayne Rooney, James Milner and Gareth Barry.
