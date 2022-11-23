Manchester United owners Glazers put club up for sale, here's how much moolah they are likely to get

Manchester United owners, the American Glazer family, have put the club for sale and are set for a massive windfall.

The owners are willing to listen to offers after a 17-year-long reign as owners, which had fan protests and a decline in on-field performances as two of its highlights.

The prestigious club, if sold, is expected to be purchased by US investors, as per Sky sports.

The Glazers are eyeing a deal for around 9 billion pounds (INR 8,77cr approximate)

Manchester United released a statement, confirming plans of identifying "strategic alternatives" and added that number of options like including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.

Historic club

"Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club," said the statement.

Official Manchester United statement to announce that “Company’s Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/niveL6x3gp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2022

"The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company. This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders," concluded the statement.

Global fan base

Executive co-chairman directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer also were quoted as saying by Sky Sports, "The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the club's history of success, the Board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future. Throughout this process, we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders."

More recently, the club are involved in a legal fight with Cristiano Ronaldo over a controversial interview in which he questioned the club's direction, and ambition and criticized the Glazers.

On Tuesday, the club announced that Ronaldo had left "with immediate effect".

Read Also Manchester United fans rejoice after maligned owners Glazers announce decision to sell club