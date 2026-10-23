Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes' ₹50 Crore Home Burgled By Masked Gang While He Was In Italy | Image: BCCI/X

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' £4 million (approximately ₹50 crore) home in Cheshire was reportedly burgled by three masked men while the midfielder was in Italy for a Champions League match.

Luxury Items Stolen

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday at his six-bedroom property in Nether Alderley. According to reports, luxury items, including designer jewellery were stolen. Fernandes' family was not at home at the time of the burglary.

Neighbours reportedly spotted three unknown men in the garden and alerted the police. Officers arrived about 10 minutes later, but the suspects had left the scene. Cheshire Police have launched an investigation into the burglary.

Police Investigation

Detective Inspector David Jarvis said the investigation was in its early stages and urged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact the police.

Fernandes was in Italy when the incident occurred. He played 67 minutes in Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Como before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United Request Privacy

Manchester United are supporting the midfielder and have requested privacy for him and his family during this difficult time.

The incident follows previous burglaries targeting footballers in the area, including Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, whose home was reportedly raided in January this year.