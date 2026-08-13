Bruno Fernandes Left Red-Faced After Horror Penalty Gaffe Against Leeds; Young Fan's Reaction Goes Viral | VIDEO | X

In a bizarre incident, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was left red-faced and had no choice but to smile after he missed a penalty during the friendly game against Leeds on Wednesday. Fernandes appeared to laugh in embarrassment as his teammates teased him after his unexpected gaffe in the shootout. A video has gone viral in which a young girl is seen reacting to the horror from the stands.

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The viral video shows that the young girl is spectating the game in a Manchester United jersey from the stands as his father had her in his arms for the penalty. The girl thought that the shot was on target and started celebrating in aggression. However, her celebration did not last long as she realised that Fernandes had missed the chance and the ball had gone pass from the side of the nets.

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Fernandes had the chance to put Manchester United ahead in the penalty shootout, however, the Portuguese midfielder completely failed to make the most of the opportunity. He stepped up and rolled his penalty wide of the right post after which his teammates and the crowd were left stunned.

For a moment, Fernandes looked visibly frustrated with his attempt. But as he walked back towards his teammates, his reaction changed. He started smiling before breaking into laughter as the United players appeared to be poking fun at him over the terrible mess.

United Win Despite The Miss

Luckily, Fernandes' miss did not cost Manchester United the game. Youri Tielemans kept his nerve for United, while Leeds' James Justin failed to convert his penalty. Noussair Mazraoui then scored the decisive effort to secure the shootout victory for Michael Carrick's side.

The match had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Joshua Zirkzee had given United the lead before Brenden Aaronson equalised for Leeds before the half-hour mark.

United manager Michael Carrick was pleased with the atmosphere in Dublin and praised the supporters for making the friendly feel like a proper competitive game.