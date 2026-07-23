Brazil Star Casemiro Joins Inter Miami After Manchester United Exit; MLS Launches Investigation Into Transfer Over Discovery Rights | Video | X

Miami: Inter Miami CF have signed Brazil national team midfielder Casemiro as he departs English Premier League side Manchester United, the MLS club said. The announcement was followed by news that the MLS launched an investigation into alleged irregularities involving the move.

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Casemiro is under contract with the 2025 MLS Cup champions through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season with an option until June 2029. Additionally, Inter Miami acquired Casemiro’s Discover Priority from the LA Galaxy.

He has joined an Inter Miami midfield highlighted by Rodrigo De Paul. The 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina and former Atletico Madrid star joined the Herons last summer; he is now a designated player alongside forwards Lionel Messi and German Berterame.

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Casemiro confirmed in January that he and United had mutually decided to part ways after four years. In its statement, Inter Miami said it had obtained Casemiro's discovery rights from LA Galaxy as part of the transfer.

Under MLS rules, a club may place up to five players on a discovery list, giving it first option to sign any of them ahead of other league clubs. Galaxy had held that priority over Casemiro, meaning Inter Miami needed to reach an agreement with the Californian club before it could pursue him.

The 34-year-old, who was a free agent, spent the past 14 years playing in Europe for Real Madrid, FC Porto and Manchester United. He began his career in Brazil at Sao Paulo FC. Casemiro has won 21 trophies throughout his club career, including five UEFA Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns with Real Madrid. He has 73g/61a in 663 career club appearances.

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He has won 21 trophies throughout his club career, including five UEFA Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns with Real Madrid. He has 73 goals and 61 assists in 663 career club appearances.

The superstar joins Inter Miami after representing Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," said Casemiro.

“I’m incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust – not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I’ll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the club has shown me," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)