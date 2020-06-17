Manchester City vs Arsenal: Head to head stats from the last six games

Premier League is all set to return on Wednesday, June 17 with an exciting fixture between top clubs Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.
After a three-month break due to covid-19 that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, Pep Guardiola will host his former protege Mikel Arteta whose main aim is to secure the European spot for this season.
It will be the first time Arteta will face his former mentor as a manager. Arteta was appointed manager of the club in December 2019, and his stint ever since has been a roller coaster ride.
Here are Manchester City and Arsenal head-to-head stats from the last six games:
Arsenal 0 - 3 Manchester City
Manchester City 3 - 1 Arsenal
Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester City
Arsenal 0 - 3 Manchester City
Arsenal 0 - 3 Manchester City
Manchester City 3 - 1 Arsenal
In their last six outings, Arsenal has conceded 17 goals, and scored just two.
In March, Arteta was among the first in the Premier League to test positive for coronavirus after which the board announced its suspension as a precautionary measure against the pandemic. Before the suspension, Arsenal stood ninth in the league with 40 points from 28 games.
Meanwhile, Manchester City stand second in the league, 25 points below title favourites Liverpool.
On the other hand, in the first return fixture of the Premier League, Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United at 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday, June 17.
