Manchester City vs Arsenal: Head to head stats from the last six games

Premier League is all set to return on Wednesday, June 17 with an exciting fixture between top clubs Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

After a three-month break due to covid-19 that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, Pep Guardiola will host his former protege Mikel Arteta whose main aim is to secure the European spot for this season.

It will be the first time Arteta will face his former mentor as a manager. Arteta was appointed manager of the club in December 2019, and his stint ever since has been a roller coaster ride.

Here are Manchester City and Arsenal head-to-head stats from the last six games:

Arsenal 0 - 3 Manchester City

Manchester City 3 - 1 Arsenal

Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester City

Arsenal 0 - 3 Manchester City

Arsenal 0 - 3 Manchester City

Manchester City 3 - 1 Arsenal