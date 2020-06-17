Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

Premier League is all set to return on Wednesday, June 17 with an exciting fixture between top clubs Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

After a three-month break due to covid-19 that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, Pep Guardiola will host his former protege Mikel Arteta whose main aim is to secure the European spot for this season.

It will be the first time Arteta will face his former mentor as a manager. Arteta was appointed manager of the club in December 2019, and his stint has been a roller coaster ride.

In March, Arteta was among the first in the Premier League to test positive for coronavirus after which the board announced its suspension as a precautionary measure against the pandemic. Before the suspension, Arsenal stood ninth in the league with 40 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester City stand second in the league, 25 points below title favourites Liverpool.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, June 17 (Thursday, June 18 in India), 2020.

Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal match take place?

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Arsenal match begin?

The match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Manchester City vs Arsenal match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar for premium users.

In the first return fixture of the Premier League, Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United at 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday, June 17.