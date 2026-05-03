'Management Is Beyond Finished...': Mumbai Indians Under Fire As Injured Atharva Ankolekar Features In Thane Premier League; Fans Demand Clarity

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Mumbai Indians fans have demanded clarity from the team management after Atharva Ankolekar won the player of the match in a Thane Premier League game. Ankolekar was part of the MI set-up but was deemed to be ruled out of the season due to injury. Fans have accused MI of double standards, suggesting that while MI waited for Will Jacks, they couldn't do so for a local player like Ankolekar.

Atharva Ankolekar was picked for his base price of Rs 30 Lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. A left-arm spinning all-rounder, the former India U19 cricketer has a good record for Mumbai in T20s and was expected to play some part this season. However, MI confirmed that the all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Mid-way through IPL 2026, the franchise roped in Krish Bhagat as his replacement.

The bone of contenion now comes from Atharva's appearance in the Thane Premier League. Playing for Union Cricket Academy, he delivered a player of the match performance, smashing a half-century and picking up a three-wicket haul.

The performance has naturally made its way through to MI fans, with Ankolekar's absence felt after the season ending injury for Mitchell Santner.

Fans demand clarification

With Ankolekar now fit, a viral post has now raised questions that whether the franchise could have waited for the all rounder to return to action.

"Management is bound to clarify this unprofessionalism. They can wait for Jacks half a season but not for a domestic player. This management is beyond finished," it said.

Will Jacks, who featured in the T20 World Cup, was allowed to take a break and did not arrive in India until the halfway point of the season.