Malegaon Cricketer Arrested For Age-Fudging In A Rare Case

A rare case of a cricketer getting arrested for age fudging has emerged in Mahrashtra. A Malegaon cricketernamed Amil Kolpe was arrested last Saturday by the Baramati Police and sent for 14-day magisterial custody on Tuesday by a Baramati court following a three-day police remand. Kolpe holds the right to move a plea for regular bail after arrest.

The case relates to the qualifying round of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)'s U-19 Invitation League fixtures held in January this year. Kolpe had submitted some documents, citing his date of birth as September 28th, 2007. However, according to a subsequent inquiry the old document that exists has a birth year of February 15, 1999.

Apart from arresting Kolpe, the cops booked three others on charges of cheating and forgery, following a complaint by Nana Satav, a representative of the Kharbari Club, claiming to be an aggrieved party being in the same group as Kolpe's club. The complaint accused the young cricketer of submitting fake documents.

Baramati City Police issues statement on the case:

"We had verified the documents submitted by the complainant. Post verification, we questioned the Malegaon boy on the issue of hiding his real age and arrested him. On Sunday, a magisterial court had ordered his three-day custodial remand, which ended on Tuesday. Now that he has been sent to magisterial custody, he can seek a regular bail. We will collect all the documents related to Kolpe's real date of birth and what the boy has submitted for the tournament he played in Baramati earlier this year. We will also explore the role of other persons in this case."

It was also Kolpe's first year in any age group of the MCA invitation league. He starred in three group games before the MCA made them ineligible.