'Makes Every Indian Proud': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CWG 2026 Medal Winner Raja Muthupandi

Muthupandi made a strong start to his campaign, successfully lifting 126kg in the snatch on his second attempt. He then cleared 160kg in the clean and jerk, also on his second attempt, to register a total lift of 286kg, securing the silver medal and adding another podium finish to India's tally in Glasgow.

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"Another medal for India in Weightlifting! Congrats to Raja Muthupandi on winning a Silver in the Men’s 65 kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. His success makes every Indian happy and proud. My best wishes for his upcoming endeavours," PM Modi posted on X.

The 26-year-old finished with a combined total of 286kg, lifting 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk to secure second place on the podium.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg, sealing his third successive Commonwealth Games title after victories at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.