'Make It About Kohli...': RCB Accused Of Bias After Viral 'Virushka' Post For Anushka Sharma's Birthday

RCB are facing backlash for their birthday post for Anushka Sharma | Image Credits: X/RCBtweets

RCB are facing backlash on social media after their birthday post for Anushka Sharma went viral. The franchise shared a ‘Virushka’-themed post featuring her with Virat Kohli, prompting fans to accuse the team of making it more about Kohli than the actress herself. Netizens quickly called out the perceived bias, trolling the post online.

"Here’s wishing the wonderful, strong, and extremely talented Anushka Sharma on her birthday - the person who stands like a rock behind our King Kohli," RCB wrote in a post on X, sharing some photos of the power couple.

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RCB's birthday wish divides opinion

While several fans joined in wishing Anushka Sharma, the franchise’s post also triggered a sharp backlash. Critics pointed out that her association with RCB exists primarily through Virat Kohli, making it unusual for a team to put out a dedicated birthday message for a player’s spouse.

Many also took issue with the tone of the post, arguing it reduced Anushka to being merely Kohli’s support system. Netizens stressed that she has built a substantial career of her own as an actor and producer, and felt the portrayal came across as dismissive and condescending toward her individual achievements.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RCB in playoffs race

RCB are on course to make it to the playoffs after a fine run so far in the IPL 2026 season. The Rajat Patidar-led side are second in the table, with 6 wins in 9 games and a healthy net run rate.

Kohli has been a pivotal part of RCB's success. The 37-year-old is the team's leading run-getter, with 379 runs at a strike rate of 165.50. Kohli is in the race for the Orange Cap as well, currently fifth behind KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.