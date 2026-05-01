'I Can't Believe How Much False Reporting…': R Ashwin Hits Back At Viral Claims, Denies 'Trash Talking' Matt Short Amid IPL 2026 Season

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Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly responded to a viral social media claim suggesting he had been “trash talking” teammate and captain Matt Short ahead of the 2026 Major League Cricket season.

The controversy began after an X (formerly Twitter) user posted, “Imagine Matt Short is seeing all of Ashwin's videos that are talking trash on him and decides to bench Ashwin in MLC. He is your captain Ash na,” implying that Ashwin’s content could affect his place in the team. The remark quickly gained traction, prompting Ashwin to issue a clarification.

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Taking to X, Ashwin firmly denied the allegations and criticised the spread of misinformation. “As if I am worried about playing every game at this stage of my career. Secondly, trash talking or making a personal remark is not my style. Whatever you see on X suggesting I have gone against someone is purely false and if you are ever interested in seeing what I said, please go watch my videos. Can’t believe how much false reporting is done on this platform. This is a game I love and I will continue to be in a state of contribution,” he wrote.

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Ashwin’s response underlined his frustration with how quickly narratives can be built online without proper context. Known for his analytical approach and thoughtful cricket discussions on his digital platforms, the veteran spinner made it clear that his content is often misinterpreted.

The situation also brought attention to his upcoming stint with the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket, where Matt Short serves as captain. Interestingly, Short is currently featuring in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, adding another layer of visibility to the discussion.

Ashwin’s statement effectively shut down speculation of any rift, reiterating his focus on contributing to the game rather than engaging in personal remarks. As the 2026 MLC season approaches, the veteran off-spinner will be keen to let his performances do the talking while continuing to engage fans through his cricket insights.