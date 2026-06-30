Major Upset! Paraguay Stun Germany On Penalties To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16

Paraguay produced one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating four-time champions Germany 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time to book their place in the Round of 16.

Gustavo Alfaro's side delivered a disciplined defensive display, frustrating Germany for long periods despite conceding the majority of possession. Julian Nagelsmann's men patiently circulated the ball in search of an opening, but the Paraguay backline, marshalled superbly by goalkeeper Orlando Gill, repeatedly denied Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Against the run of play, Paraguay struck just before half-time. Manuel Neuer punched away an outswinging corner, but La Albirroja recycled possession before Matías Galarza floated an inviting cross into the box. Julio Enciso rose unmarked to power a header into the net and hand the South Americans a surprise lead.

Germany responded immediately after the restart. Wirtz delivered a teasing cross from the left and Havertz met it with a clinical header to restore parity early in the second half.

The equaliser sparked relentless German pressure as they searched for a winner, while Paraguay retreated deeper and looked to threaten on the counter. Nagelsmann introduced several attacking substitutes, and Germany thought they had found the decisive goal when Jonathan Tah headed home, only for the effort to be ruled out after Waldemar Anton was adjudged to have fouled Gill in the build-up.

Neither side could find a breakthrough during extra time, sending the contest to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Germany opted to take the first kick, but Gill immediately swung the momentum by saving Havertz's spot-kick. Both teams traded successful penalties along with a couple of misses before José Canales calmly converted the decisive kick to seal a famous victory for Paraguay.

The South Americans will now face the winner of France and Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.