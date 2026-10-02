Major Setback For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Abhishek Sharma Reportedly Seeks Release From SRH Ahead Of IPL 2027 | X

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener is reportedly exploring a move ahead of the upcoming IPL 2027 season, with informal discussions said to have taken place with multiple franchises

Team India cricketer and explosive opening batsman Abhishek Sharma could be a major reason to worry for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline. There are reports suggesting that the SRH opener is unhappy and wants to leave the franchise.

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According to a report by The Times of India, Abhishek is understood to be exploring a new home as early as the next season. The report also says that informal conversations have taken place with multiple franchises, although no substantial development has emerged so far.

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Leadership Issue

The reported situation comes amid discussions around SRH leadership plans. The franchise is keen to hand captaincy responsibilities to Ishan Kishan, while regular skipper Pat Cummins could remain unavailable for parts of the 2027 season because of a demanding international schedule.

Yuvraj on SRH Captaincy

Former India all-rounder and Abhishek's mentor Yuvraj Singh had criticised SRH in the past for appointing Ishan Kishan as stand-in captain over his protege Abhishek Sharma during Pat Cummins' absence in IPL 2026.

Speaking on a podcast with Sports Tak, Yuvraj said Abhishek had given his "heart and soul" to SRH over seven years and deserved the opportunity, given his leadership experience with Punjab. He clarified that he had no issues with Ishan and urged Abhishek to turn his disappointment into motivation and "let the bat do the work."

Abhishek has been a key part of SRH batting line-up as he is known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order. A possible departure would therefore raise questions about the franchise's plans and the teams that could look to bring the left-handed batter into their squads.