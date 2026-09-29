Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer And Abhishek Sharma Take A Bow To Fans In Japanese Style After Quarterfinal Abandoned | Video

Shreyas Iyer And Abhishek Sharma Take A Bow To Fans In Japanese Style | Cric_Mukku/X

Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma won hearts with a respectful gesture towards the fans after India’s Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal match was abandoned. As the players made their way out after the rain-hit quarterfinal, Iyer and Abhishek were seen acknowledging the supporters outside the stadium. The Indian duo then took a bow towards the fans in a gesture inspired by Japanese culture, reflecting their appreciation for the support they received during the contest.

The moment came after the much-anticipated quarterfinal failed to produce a result due to the weather conditions. With the match abandoned, the Indian players eventually began leaving the venue, but not before taking a moment to thank the fans who had turned up to support them.

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Iyer was also seen gesturing towards Abhishek and telling him, “Take a bow to the fans.” Abhishek responded by joining Iyer in bowing towards the spectators, creating a heartwarming moment as the Indian stars paid tribute to the crowd.

The gesture quickly caught attention, with the pair’s respectful farewell adding a memorable moment to an otherwise disappointing end to the quarterfinal. Iyer and Abhishek’s actions also reflected the sporting spirit surrounding India’s campaign at the Asian Games in Japan.

While the weather brought an early end to the contest, the Indian players ensured that the fans did not leave without a gesture of gratitude. The sight of Iyer and Abhishek bowing to the spectators in Japanese style stood out as one of the notable moments from the abandoned quarterfinal.