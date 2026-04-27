Major Security Breach At Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium As 240 CCTV Cameras Fail During IPL Match On April 24 | X

Bengaluru: In a major security breach, CCTv security surveillance at M Chinnaswamy stadium was subtaged during IPL match between RCB and Gujarat Giants on April 24, leaving over 240 cameras defunct.

The key areas that were affected include the entry gate leading to Corporate D stand, two-wheeler parking area and the entries through D stands.

The Cubbon park police have booked a case against two individuals -- Manjunath of Chitradurga and Abdul Kalam of Uttar Prades. The two were working for a sub vendor of IVS digital systems, that provides security cameras for the stadium.

The complaint was filed by Aditya That, an employee of Staque Technologies of Gurufram, that provides AI driven surveillance solutions during matches. He alleged that the two had entered the CCTv control room without valid passes and subtaged the working of around 240 cameras.

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During the interrogation, the two said that they were not paid by the service provider companies for their work. The company still owe them ₹10 lakh and were delaying the payment, despite repeated reminders.

The police have booked them for intentional destruction of property and have taken up further investigation.