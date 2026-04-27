Rajasthan Assembly Receives Third Bomb Threat Email In 15 Days

Rajasthan Assembly | File Photo

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly received yet another threatening email of a blast on its official email ID on Monday. This was the third such email in the last 15 days; however, the police still have no clue about the culprits.

Deputy Director (Public Relations) of the Legislative Assembly, Dr. Lokesh Sharma, said that the email was received on the Assembly's official ID around 5:43 AM on Monday. The email contained a threat to plant silicon and RDX explosives within the Assembly premises. It also warned that all VIPs should be evacuated, implying that a bomb explosion was imminent. The email came to light only when the Assembly offices opened for the day, following which the police were called immediately.

The police reached the Assembly with the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad and conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, the search yielded no suspicious objects.

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This was the third such threat received by the Assembly during the month of April alone. The first email was received on April 13th, and the second was on April 24th. As of now, the police have been unable to identify the individuals behind these threats or determine their motives.

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The police said that they take every threat seriously. The cyber team is seeking assistance from central agencies to decode the email headers and IP addresses.

Before this, various Passport Seva Kendras and post offices across the state, including the Passport Office in Jaipur, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, the Rajasthan High Court, other court complexes, and even the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), have received such threatening emails