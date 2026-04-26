HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Fire Restoration To Finish In 3–4 Weeks, CDU Restart Expected By Second Half Of May 2026 | ANI

Jaipur: The restoration work at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery following the fire that broke out on April 20 is expected to be completed within the next 3–4 weeks. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has claimed that the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) is likely to be recommissioned in the second half of May 2026.

HPCL’s Official Statement on X

“The restoration work is in progress, and it is expected to get completed in the next 3-4 weeks. CDU restart is anticipated in the 2nd fortnight of May 2026. The other secondary units are already under advanced stages of commissioning as per plan,” said HPCL in an official statement on X.

एचपीसीएल राजस्थान रिफाइनरी लिमिटेड पर अपडेट



हिन्दुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड की संयुक्त उद्यम कंपनी, एचपीसीएल राजस्थान रिफाइनरी लिमिटेड (एचआरआरएल) की क्रूड डिस्टिलेशन यूनिट (सीडीयू) में 20 अप्रैल, 2026 को हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण अग्नि दुर्घटना के संदर्भ में।



घटना के पश्चात… pic.twitter.com/xEu13fKrY7 — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) April 25, 2026

With 74 percent, HPCL is the major stakeholder in the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Rajasthan government.

Postponed Inauguration and Investigation

The project that took almost eight years to complete was scheduled to be inaugurated on April 21st by PM Narendra Modi, but a major fire broke out in the CDU of the refinery on April 20th, and the inauguration ceremony and public meeting had to be postponed.

The National Investigation Agency and a team from the Petroleum Ministry are also investigating the incident.

Expected Trial Production Timeline

Clarifying the cause of the fire and its impact, the company said, "Based on circumstantial evidence, the cause of the fire is suspected to be leakage from the pressure gauge tapping point on the vacuum residue exchanger inlet line. Detailed investigations conducted following the incident have confirmed the initial assessment that the fire was localized in the heat exchanger stack, impacting only 6 exchangers and their supporting equipment.”

With the restoration work in progress and other secondary units already in an advanced stage of commissioning, HPCL is anticipating the trial production of key products (LPG/MS/HSD/Naphtha) to commence in May 2026.

This 9 MMTPA greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Pachpadra, Balotra district of Rajasthan, that costs ₹79,459 crore, is being considered as the most crucial project for the development of the state, as it is likely to attract large-scale investments and ample opportunities for employment in the Thar Desert.