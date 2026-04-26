Severe Heatwave Grips UP As Banda Breaches 47°C, Topping National Charts And Breaking Four-Year Temperature Record | Kamal Singh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of a severe heatwave with temperatures breaching the 47°C mark for the first time this season, intensifying discomfort across the state. Banda emerged as the hottest location in the country in the past 24 hours, recording a scorching 47.4°C, breaking its four-year record. The previous high was recorded on April 30, 2022, when the temperature had crossed 47°C.

Extreme Conditions in Varanasi

Varanasi has also witnessed extreme conditions, with the day temperature touching 45°C for the fourth time this April. The highest April temperature in the city remains 45.3°C, recorded on April 30, 2019.

Amid the widespread heatwave, a sudden weather change brought brief relief to parts of Lalitpur, where strong winds accompanied by heavy rain were reported in the afternoon. However, most districts continued to reel under harsh sunlight, with heatwave conditions prevailing in 55 cities.

IMD Alert and Safety Advisory

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for 55 districts, warning that temperatures in most cities are likely to remain between 42°C and 45°C during the afternoon hours. Residents have been advised to avoid stepping out between 12 pm and 3 pm and to take special care of children and the elderly.

According to Lucknow-based meteorologist Atul Singh, a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active from April 27. Light rainfall may occur in western Uttar Pradesh and the Terai regions, along with the possibility of thunderstorms. A broader spell of rain is likely across the state from April 28, bringing fluctuations in weather conditions until May 1. A drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in temperature is expected during this period.

Impact on Kanpur

Kanpur recorded its highest temperature of the season at 44.01°C on Sunday, with hot winds sweeping through the city and keeping people indoors. Streets wore a deserted look during peak afternoon hours.

In Gorakhpur, weather conditions remained hot and dry, with the UV index ranging between 8 and 10, considered very high and potentially harmful for skin exposure. Residents have been advised to cover their heads, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated while stepping out.

Lucknow also experienced intense heat from the morning itself, with hot winds setting in by 10 am. The temperature crossed 42°C by noon and is expected to reach around 44°C, surpassing Saturday’s levels. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26°C.

The blazing sun and humid conditions have made daily life difficult, with people taking precautions while venturing outdoors. Many were seen covering their faces with cloth, seeking shade, and relying on cold refreshments as the heatwave continues to tighten its grip across the state.