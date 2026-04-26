'Sheer Abuse Of Power & Stupidity': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Backlash For Scolding Senior Doctor Before Juniors At Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital - Video

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, interacting with patients and their families to assess healthcare arrangements and the availability of doctors.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed feedback from doctors, staff and hospital administrators, and issued directions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate and citizen-centric, officials said.

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However, a video from the inspection has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. In the video, Gupta is seen asking a junior doctor about issues faced at the hospital when a senior doctor reportedly intervened mid-conversation. The Chief Minister is heard objecting to the interruption, stating that the senior doctor should wait for their turn to speak.

Reacting to the video, Supriya Shrinate criticised Gupta, alleging that reprimanding a senior doctor in front of colleagues could harm the work environment in government hospitals. In a social media post, she said doctors are qualified professionals and should be treated with respect.

Meanwhile, some social media users defended the Chief Minister, while others accused her of misusing authority to project a tough public image.

"Delhi CM Rekha Gupta displayed sheer abuse of power and stupidity during her visit to Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital. She publicly humiliated the senior doctor in front of his juniors just to appear impressive in her reels," wrote a user.