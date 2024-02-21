'Majhi Mumbai Bole Toh, Sab Khalaas': Amitabh Bachchan Unveils His Team Name Ahead Of ISPL 2024

Amitabh Bachchan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veterran Bollywood actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the name of his team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). In a video released by the Bollywood veteran himself on his social media handle on X, the team's name that he has chosen is 'Majhi Mumbai.

In December 2023, the 81-year-old announced his association with Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of Team Mumbai. The competition will be India's first T10 league that will be held inside a stadium. Six teams will participate in the event - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar, with 19 matches set to be played.

"A new day .. and a new enterprise .. For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt , for a grand visionary future. An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets, gullies and make shift home made pitches to play cricket , now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in formal setups before the millions the world over !," Bachchan wrote at the time on his personal blog post.

Ravi Shastri to be the league's chief mentor:

The ISPL also boasts of a star-studded line-up both on and off the field. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri will serve as the chief mentor of the tournament. Experienced coaches Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjape will be in the selection committee to ensure a seamless process.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, other renowned celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, and Ram Charan have also joined the league.