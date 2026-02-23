'Main Hi Kha Raha Hu...': Thugesh Responds After Fan Backlash On 'Cringe' Cupcake Ad After India's Loss To South Africa In T20 WC26 | VIDEO

Influencer Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh has responded to criticism on his advert for the IND vs SA T20 World Cup game. In the promo aired by the broadcasters, a South African fan can be seen 'choking' on a cupcake, with the actor claiming that the Indian team will defeat South Africa again, as it did in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The advert received severe backlash from fans and was taken off Star Sports' official social media platforms. With the Proteas romping to a record win, the promo became a stick to beat with for the rolls. Many targeted Thugesh, who came out swinging with a response.

"Kha raha hu, main hi kha raha hu, shaant," Keshwala AKA Thugesh said in an Instagram story.

After South Africa's win, a Proteas fan posted a video trolling the Indian broadcasters and Thugesh, posing with a cupcake. The video went viral on social media. Angry netizens blamed the advert for India's defeat in Ahmedabad, with the cupcake controversy being a major talking point in the build up to the game

As for the game, South Africa outplayed in all the aspects of the game which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian team made several blunders in the game, including the inclusion of Washington Sundar in the playing eleven after replacing the vice-captain of the team Axar Patel.

India will be facing Zimbabwe on February 26 and West Indies on March 1 in their remaining fixtures of the Super 8 phase and both the games have now become do or die for the Indian team. India will have to win the remaining two games to keep their semi-finals qualification hopes alive.