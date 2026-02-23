 'Main Hi Kha Raha Hu...': Thugesh Responds After Fan Backlash On 'Cringe' Cupcake Ad After India's Loss To South Africa In T20 WC26 | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Main Hi Kha Raha Hu...': Thugesh Responds After Fan Backlash On 'Cringe' Cupcake Ad After India's Loss To South Africa In T20 WC26 | VIDEO

'Main Hi Kha Raha Hu...': Thugesh Responds After Fan Backlash On 'Cringe' Cupcake Ad After India's Loss To South Africa In T20 WC26 | VIDEO

India suffered their biggest defeat in T20 World Cup history in a 76-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa. The loss comes after broadcaster Star Sports featured a controversial 'cupcake' ad that created a furore on social media, branding the Proteas as 'chokers'. Thugesh, who plays lead in the advert, responded to his trolls with a cupcake himself after India's loss on Sunday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
article-image

Influencer Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh has responded to criticism on his advert for the IND vs SA T20 World Cup game. In the promo aired by the broadcasters, a South African fan can be seen 'choking' on a cupcake, with the actor claiming that the Indian team will defeat South Africa again, as it did in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The advert received severe backlash from fans and was taken off Star Sports' official social media platforms. With the Proteas romping to a record win, the promo became a stick to beat with for the rolls. Many targeted Thugesh, who came out swinging with a response.

"Kha raha hu, main hi kha raha hu, shaant," Keshwala AKA Thugesh said in an Instagram story.

After South Africa's win, a Proteas fan posted a video trolling the Indian broadcasters and Thugesh, posing with a cupcake. The video went viral on social media. Angry netizens blamed the advert for India's defeat in Ahmedabad, with the cupcake controversy being a major talking point in the build up to the game

FPJ Shorts
'Main Hi Kha Raha Hu...': Thugesh Responds After Fan Backlash On 'Cringe' Cupcake Ad After India's Loss To South Africa In T20 WC26 | VIDEO
'Main Hi Kha Raha Hu...': Thugesh Responds After Fan Backlash On 'Cringe' Cupcake Ad After India's Loss To South Africa In T20 WC26 | VIDEO
Pakistan KFC Staff's Soulful ‘Aadat’ Duet Goes Viral On Social Media; Netizens Say 'Someone Hire This Talent' - Video
Pakistan KFC Staff's Soulful ‘Aadat’ Duet Goes Viral On Social Media; Netizens Say 'Someone Hire This Talent' - Video
Princess Kate Middleton Rewears Her Old Gucci Dress At BAFTA Awards 2026, Styles With Queen Elizabeth's Chandelier Earrings
Princess Kate Middleton Rewears Her Old Gucci Dress At BAFTA Awards 2026, Styles With Queen Elizabeth's Chandelier Earrings
'Have Requested Amit Shah To Order CBI Probe Into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Have Requested Amit Shah To Order CBI Probe Into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Read Also
'Aur Bana Lo Ad...': Netizens Slam Arrogance, Overconfidence After IND VS SA T20 WC26 Match Ends In...
article-image

As for the game, South Africa outplayed in all the aspects of the game which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian team made several blunders in the game, including the inclusion of Washington Sundar in the playing eleven after replacing the vice-captain of the team Axar Patel.

India will be facing Zimbabwe on February 26 and West Indies on March 1 in their remaining fixtures of the Super 8 phase and both the games have now become do or die for the Indian team. India will have to win the remaining two games to keep their semi-finals qualification hopes alive.

Follow us on