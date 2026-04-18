'Main Hi Badnaam Ho Rahi…': Yuzvendra Chahal Slaps Defamation Case Against Taniya Chatterjee Over Viral ‘Cute’ DM Row | VIDEO

Taniya Chatterjee has revealed that Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has filed a defamation case against her. known for her work in bold OTT web series and viral social media content, Chatterjee had recently revealed that the Indian spinner had message her on Instagram.

"Itna jyaada viral ho jaayega idea nahi tha. Aur mujhe hi jyaada troll kar rahe hai yaar. Main hi badnaam ho rahi hu. Unka toh theek hai, kuch ho hi nahi raha. Defamation ka case unhone mere upar bheja. [Didn't know it would go viral. i am the one facing trolls, getting humiliated. Nobody is saying anything against him. He has sent a defamation case against me]," Chatterjee said speaking to paparazzi.

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Taniya Chatterjee-Chahal Row Explained

It all started with the Gandii Baat fame exposing Yuzvendra Chahal's DM to the paparazzi. She alleged that the former RCB spinner had called her “cute.” That triggered heavy backlash for Chahal on social media.

Chahal's relationship status and his antics on social media are well known and questions on his character were raised. Chatterjee did downplay the message that it is normal and many people call her cute.

Later, in another paparazzi interaction, she claimed that Chahal's PR team had asked her to delete the video. Chahal meanwhile has maintained his silence, as he continues to feature for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2026.

Chahal's no stranger to controversy

Yuzvendra Chahal is no stranger to controversy. Once a vital part of the Indian team, he has frequently grabbed headlines for his personal life following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Since, he has been linked to names like RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga, fuelling ongoing speculation around his love life.