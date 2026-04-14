'Why Make A Big Deal...': Actress Taniya Chatterjee Claims Yuzvendra Chahal's PR Team Asked Her To Delete Video After 'Cute' DM Reveal

Taniya Chatterjee: Chahal's PR Asked Me To Delete DM Video | Photo Via Instagram

Taniya Chatterjee, known for her work in bold OTT web series and viral social media content, recently revealed that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had slid into her DMs in 2023, calling her 'cute' in response to her Instagram stories; she later showed the video to paparazzi, and has now claimed that after the expose, Chahal's PR team requested her to take it down.

Taniya Chatterjee: Chahal's PR Asked Me To Delete DM Video

In an interview with India Forums, Taniya was asked if they ever spoke, to which she responded, "Would we talk? It isn’t like we exchanged numbers on WhatsApp or anything. After this happened, I got a message from his (Chahal's) PR team asking me to delete the video and I wondered why because it is the truth and he hasn't said anything shameful or anything, right? It is a compliment given by a man to a girl, so why make a big deal out of it? If Chahal wants to talk directly, he can about this whole saga or so," she added.

Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal.



She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute.



If this is real shame on yuzvendra. pic.twitter.com/E4sYyc1uk2 — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026

'I Did Not Pay Attention Initally'

Further, Taniya said that Chahal was the one who approached her on his own and didn’t just message once, but multiple times. However, she initially didn’t pay much attention as she had no idea which cricketer was reaching out and was busy with work. It was only later, when she checked his profile, that she realised he is a popular cricketer who has achieved a lot in his career.

'I Have Nothing To Hide'

When asked if she feared people might dismiss it as fake in the age of AI, Taniya said that while a few things can be manipulated, DMs or replies cannot be faked so easily. She added that even with AI-generated videos, it’s usually clear what’s real and what’s not. Therefore, she wasn’t worried about such allegations, insisting she has nothing to hide.

Taniya said many people may try to create fake controversies, but she doesn’t need that; she simply addressed the topic when it came up, had proof, and showed it.

Chahal has frequently grabbed headlines for his personal life following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma; ever since the split, he has been linked to names like RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga, fuelling ongoing speculation around his love life.