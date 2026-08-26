'Main Bahut Shaant Ho Gaya Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Impact Of Jain Chanting During IPL, World Cup | VIDEO | Instagram

A video has gone viral on social media in which former Team India captain and Mumbai Indians cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is seen claiming that he follows Jainism and how its spiritual practices have brought a change in his mindset. The viral video shows SKY speaking at a the JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Premier League event, where he said that he has transformed into a more calm human being due to Jainism.

Surya said that the Jain community is often associated with business, however, he sees a different set of qualities when he thinks about the community. He said, "Jab Jain community ka naam aata hai, toh sabse pehle aata hai - patience, discipline, aur hard work."

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The World Cup winning Indian captain also said that he had publicly spoken about following Jainism during an event in Mumbai earlier. He then opened up about how chanting and spiritual practices have become part of his routine during major cricket tournaments.

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He said that he practiced chanting with Jain monk Namramuni Maharaj during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup. He said, "Jitne bhi chantings hote hain... IPL khelte hain, India ke matches khelte hain, recently I played a World Cup also, toh uss time mein... Namramuni ji ke saath itni chanting ki during World Cup, during IPL."

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He also said, "Toh itna farak pada hai, I myself have gone to a completely different level. Main bahut shaant ho gaya hoon." He said he feels that he has changed considerably since he started following these spiritual routines.

The video from the event is being widely shared on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video and urge the users to not believe or share any claims without independently verifying the information from credible sources.