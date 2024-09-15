'Main 95 Touch Kar Raha Hoon Aaj Kal': Wrestler Sangram Singh Reveals Conversation With Arshad Nadeem Before Paris 2024 Olympics; Video

Sangram Singh and Arshad Nadeem. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh revealed an interesting incident about Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem that occurred before the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 39-year-old observed that Arshad was well on track to bag the Olympic gold, given he was throwing a distance of 95 meters in the practice session.

Nadeem ended Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, thereby clinching gold. While defending champion and his Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra was the firm favourite, Nadeem proved to be head and shoulders above him. Wishes poured from all walks of the country as Nadeem clinched the first gold for Pakistan in Athletics.

Speaking on The Sports Yaari podcast, Sangram said he was shocked to learn about Arshad's preparation level ahead of the Olympics and informed Neeraj about the same.

"Dubai mein main usse mila tha aur usne mujhe bataaya main 95 touch kar raha hoon aaj kal. Main hairan tha aur maine socha iska action toh normal hai aur maine Neeraj ko message bheja ki yeh 95 touch kar raha hai, Woh bahut humble bhi tha aur is baar uska medal nahin aata na, toh woh bahut depth mein chala jaata."

(Arshad Nadeem met me in Dubai before the Paris Olympics and told me he was throwing at 95m in practice. I was shocked and I texted Neeraj Chopra to tell him about it. Arshad is also very humble and he would have been severely down had he not won the medal this year)

Neeraj Chopra has not breached the 90-meter mark yet: Sangram Singh

Sangram went on to suggest that Arshad looks a stronger performer than Neeraj based on the current scenario, explaining:

"Agar injury nahin hogi toh Arshad zyaada fekega kyunki Neeraj ne ab tak 90 touch nahin kiya hai. Usne commonwealth mein 90 touch kar liya aur Olympic mein bhi record bana diya. Ab Neeraj ko extra effort lagaana padega 5-6 meter zyaada fekne ke liye."

(If there is no injury, Arshad will cover more distance than Neeraj, who has not yet breached the 90 meter-mark. Arshad has done it even in the commonwealth games and made a record in Olympics too. Neeraj might need to put in extra efforts.)