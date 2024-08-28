 Video: Arshad Nadeem Throws His First Javelin In Pakistan Since Clinching Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Arshad Nadeem Throws His First Javelin In Pakistan Since Clinching Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

Video: Arshad Nadeem Throws His First Javelin In Pakistan Since Clinching Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

Nadeem ended Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, thereby clinching gold.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Arshad Nadeem on the verge of throwing his javelin. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan's latest Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem threw javelin for the first time in Karachi since winning the highest prize in the recent Paris 2024 Olympics. A video of the same surfaced on social media as plenty of fans who were present shot a video of him doing and clapped for him.

Nadeem ended Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, thereby clinching gold. While defending champion and his Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra was the firm favourite, Nadeem proved to be head and shoulders above him.

The Times of Karachi uploaded the below video of the 27-year-old throwing javelin in Pakistan:

Wishes poured from all walks of the country as Nadeem clinched the first gold for Pakistan in Athletics.

FPJ Shorts
Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony?
Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony?
Nvidia Shares Trade In Green, Taking Indices With It; Results To Be Declared On Thursday
Nvidia Shares Trade In Green, Taking Indices With It; Results To Be Declared On Thursday
GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility, Dates, & Fees
GATE 2025 Registration Begins Today: Check Eligibility, Dates, & Fees
Dow Jones Nudges To New Records; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Manages Meagre 0.2% Move
Dow Jones Nudges To New Records; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Manages Meagre 0.2% Move

"I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m" - Arshad Nadeem

Following his performance, Nadeem thanked everyone who kept him in their prayers and credited his fitness for the performance he gave. He also vowed to work harder moving forward and target throwing breaking his own record. As quoted by NDTV, he stated:

"I am thankful to the nation. Everyone prayed for me, and I was hopeful of doing well. Over the years, I got a knee injury and recovered, and worked hard on my fitness. I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m, but that throw was enough for me to get the gold. I will continue to work hard and give my best in the days and months to come. I am planning to throw beyond this mark as well."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony?

Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony?

Video: Arshad Nadeem Throws His First Javelin In Pakistan Since Clinching Gold In Paris 2024...

Video: Arshad Nadeem Throws His First Javelin In Pakistan Since Clinching Gold In Paris 2024...

'Bedrock Of Our Game': Jay Shah Vows To Protect The Health Of Test Cricket Ahead Of His Tenure As...

'Bedrock Of Our Game': Jay Shah Vows To Protect The Health Of Test Cricket Ahead Of His Tenure As...

Revealed! How Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman Without Facing A Single Opponent

Revealed! How Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman Without Facing A Single Opponent

Paris Paralympics: More Than 100 Members Of Indian Contingent To Participate In Opening Ceremony

Paris Paralympics: More Than 100 Members Of Indian Contingent To Participate In Opening Ceremony