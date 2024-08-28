Video: Arshad Nadeem Throws His First Javelin In Pakistan Since Clinching Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics

Arshad Nadeem on the verge of throwing his javelin. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan's latest Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem threw javelin for the first time in Karachi since winning the highest prize in the recent Paris 2024 Olympics. A video of the same surfaced on social media as plenty of fans who were present shot a video of him doing and clapped for him.

Nadeem ended Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, thereby clinching gold. While defending champion and his Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra was the firm favourite, Nadeem proved to be head and shoulders above him.

The Times of Karachi uploaded the below video of the 27-year-old throwing javelin in Pakistan:

Wishes poured from all walks of the country as Nadeem clinched the first gold for Pakistan in Athletics.

"I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m" - Arshad Nadeem

Following his performance, Nadeem thanked everyone who kept him in their prayers and credited his fitness for the performance he gave. He also vowed to work harder moving forward and target throwing breaking his own record. As quoted by NDTV, he stated:

"I am thankful to the nation. Everyone prayed for me, and I was hopeful of doing well. Over the years, I got a knee injury and recovered, and worked hard on my fitness. I was even confident of throwing beyond 92.97m, but that throw was enough for me to get the gold. I will continue to work hard and give my best in the days and months to come. I am planning to throw beyond this mark as well."