Maharashtra's Myra Shaikh Clinches Singles And Doubles Titles At Under-14 Clay Court Nationals Tennis Championship In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 31 October 2026: Maharashtra’s Myra Shaikh emerged as the standout performer at the MSLTA EMMTC Under-14 Clay Court Nationals Tennis Championship, capturing both the girls’ singles and doubles titles.

Second seed Myra delivered an impressive performance in the girls’ singles final, defeating top seed Sidhhi Pandey of Uttar Pradesh in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 to claim the singles crown.

Myra then completed a memorable double by partnering fellow Maharashtra player Rishita Yadav to win the girls’ doubles title. The third-seeded Maharashtra combination overcame compatriots Asmi Pitre and Shaurya Patil in a closely contested final, winning 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

The boys’ singles title went to fourth seed Sujai Pothula of Telangana, who defeated second seed and fellow state player Satya Chintagunta 7-6(2), 6-2 in the final.

In the boys’ doubles final, fourth-seeded Aditya Kamat of Karnataka and Ronak Hariyani of Rajasthan defeated Hariharan Mahamuni and Shishanth S. in a three-set encounter, winning 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 to lift the title.

The championship was organised in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the Endurance MSLTA Marathwada Tennis Centre, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Held from 24 to 31 October 2026, the tournament brought together promising Under-14 players from across the country, providing them with a platform to compete at the national level.

Complete Results – Finals

Girls’ Singles Under-14

Myra Shaikh (MH) [2] bt Sidhhi Pandey (UP) [1] 6-0, 6-3

Girls’ Doubles Under-14

Myra Shaikh (MH) [3] / Rishita Yadav (MH) bt Asmi Pitre (MH) / Shaurya Patil (MH) 6-3, 4-6, 11-9

Boys’ Singles Under-14

Sujai Pothula (TG) [4] bt Satya Chintagunta (TG) [2] 7-6(2), 6-2

Boys’ Doubles Under-14

Aditya Kamat (KA) [4] / Ronak Hariyani (RJ) bt Hariharan Mahamuni (TN) / Shishanth S. 2-6, 6-4, 10-5