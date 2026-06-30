Maharashtra State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship: Shaunak Kelkar Bags U-11 Singles And Doubles Titles

Raunak Kelkar bagged a double crown (L) and Risha Kadian won the Girl’s U-11 doubles title (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, June 30: Shaunak Kelkar bagged a grand double, winning the Boys' U-11 singles and doubles titles in the 1st ACE Realty-Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Sub-Junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and Rudrani Badminton Academy and played at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund (West).

Shaunak Clinches Double Crown

The tournament is jointly conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Brihanmumbai Krida Ani Lalit Kala Pratisthan (BKLP).

In the singles final, Shaunak defeated Toyesh Das 21-10, 21-10 to emerge champion. Later, Shaunak, along with partner Gautam Sathe, went on to win the Boys' doubles final, defeating Pradyumna Meshram and Raghav Niwarti 21-12, 21-17.

Risha Wins Singles Title

In the Girls' U-11 final, second seed Risha Kadian got the better of top seed Keyara Sakhare in three closely contested games, winning 21-19, 17-21, 21-13.

There was joy for Keyara as she and her partner, Khrisha Goyal, claimed the Girls' U-11 doubles crown by recording a 21-16, 22-20 win against Risha Kadian and Shrika Patil.

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Results (all finals):

Boys' U-11 singles: Shaunak Kelkar bt Toyesh Das 21-10, 21-10.

Boys' U-11 doubles: Shaunak Kelkar/Gautam Sathe bt Pradyumna Meshram/Raghav Niwarti 21-12, 21-17.

Girls' U-11 singles: 2-Risha Kadian bt 1-Keyara Sakhare 21-19, 17-21, 21-13.

Girls' U-11 doubles: 1-Keyara Sakhare/Khrisha Goyal bt Risha Kadian/Shrika Patil 21-16, 22-20.

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