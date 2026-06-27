Third Seed Khrisha Goyal Cruises To U-11 Second Round Win At Maharashtra State Badminton Tournament | Kumpol Pijadee

Mumbai, June 26: Third seed Khrisha Goyal had things much her own way and easily defeated Kshitija Yaul 15-6, 15-6 in a Girls’ U-11 second round match of the 1st ACE Realty-Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Sub-junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by Maharashtra Badminton Association and Rudrani Badminton Academy and played at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund, West on Friday.

The tournament is jointly conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Brihanmumbai Krida Ani Lalit Kala Pratisthan (BKLP).

In Mixed U-13 first round encounter, Ishan Barudwale and Mahi Rasai fought hard to overcome Anshuman Agasti and Bhargavi Adhau in three well-contested games winning at 16-14, 11-15, 15-10.

In another closely contested Mixed match, Mihir Khare and Poorvi Saxena got the better of Aarav Gawade and Manasvi Vichare posting a 15-5, 11-15, 15-5 victory.

Results - Girls' U-11 (2nd round): Gargi Mohite bt Navanya Thombre 15-7, 15-11; Reva Patil bt Prutha Deore 15-4, 15-8; 3-Khrisha Goyal bt Kshitija Yaul 15-6, 15-6; Prisha Saran bt Shauryaa Patil 15-3, 15-0; Shrika Patil bt Divita Kapasi 15-5, 15-6; Aadhya Chaubey bt Ovi Varkhade 15-4, 15-5; Advika Patil bt Ayra Joshi 15-13, 15-5; Kavya Dwarpalak bt Siddhi Bachate 15-11, 15-12.

Mixed U-13 doubles (1st round): Varad Chitale/ Purva Hande bt Samar Thakkar/Pranjai Patil 15-8, 15-6; Ishan Roy/Shriya Kulkarni 15-6, 15-5; Mihir Khare/Poorvi Saxena bt Aarav Gawade/Manasvi Vichare 15-5, 11-15, 15-5; Ishan Barudwale/Mahi Rasai bt Anshuman Agasti/Bhargavi Adhau 16-14, 11-15, 15-10.