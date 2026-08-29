Maharashtra State Open Squash 2026: Top Seed Om Semwal Cruises Past Vir Beri In Straight Games

Top seed Om Semwal | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: Top seed Om Semwal outplayed Vir Beri in a Men’s round of 64 match, coasting to an 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 victory in the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2026, at the Bombay Gymkhana glassback court on Saturday.

Om Semwal maintained firm control of the tempo throughout the match, leaving Beri little room to mount a comeback.

Meanwhile, Aarav Rathi also enjoyed an easy outing against Hemang Gupta in a Boys’ U-17 round of 64 encounter. Aarav posted an 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 win to advance to the round of 32.

Results – Boys’ U-17 Round 64

Aarav Rathi bt Hemang Gupta 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; Aadi Kothri bt Arhaan Kapoor 11-5, 11-1, 11-1; Bhavik Ghuge bt Daksh Jindal 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Veer Singh bt Ayaan Sharda 11-4, 11-4, 11-9.

Also Watch:

Men Round 64

Om Semwal bt Vir Beri 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; Ness Billimoria bt Arsh Chadha 9-11, 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; Arman Darukhanwala bt Nageshwar Jadhav 11-1, 11-3, 11-0; Mohit Bhat bt Ravi Lachka 11-1, 11-3, 11-3; Aayush Verma bt Gideon Cyrus 11-2, 11-2, 11-1.

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