Maharashtra Govt Urged To Fund ₹10 Crore For Under-19 And Under-23 Asian Rowing Championships In Pimpri-Chinchwad |

Mumbai: Riding on India's historic success at the Rowing World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland, where Indian rowers Laksh and Ujjwal Kumar Singh clinched the gold medal in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls event, preparations are underway to host the prestigious Under-19 and Under-23 Asian Rowing Championships in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Leads Delegation to Meet Sports Minister

A delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode met Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Sunetra Pawar in Mumbai on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking financial assistance of ₹10 crore from the Maharashtra government for the successful organisation of the international event.

The championships will be held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) located within the College of Military Engineering (CME) campus in Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the delegation, the proposed funding will be required to develop world-class competition infrastructure, procure modern equipment, establish technical facilities, strengthen security arrangements, and provide accommodation, transportation, and other essential services for participating athletes and officials.

Deputy CM Pawar Felicitates Gold Medallists Laksh and Ujjwal

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode felicitated gold medallists Laksh and Ujjwal Kumar Singh for their outstanding achievement at the Rowing World Cup III. The leaders congratulated the athletes on bringing glory to India and wished them success in future international competitions.

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Speaking on the occasion, Anna Bansode said the two rowers had laid the foundation of their success through rigorous training at the Army Rowing Node in the Pimpri Assembly constituency. Their achievement, he said, is a matter of pride not only for the nation but also for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The medal-winning rowers also briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on their training regime, preparation for upcoming international events, and the facilities available at the Army Rowing Node.

The delegation expressed confidence that with the Maharashtra government's support, the successful hosting of the Under-19 and Under-23 Asian Rowing Championships would place Pimpri-Chinchwad prominently on the international sporting map.

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