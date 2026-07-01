Maharashtra Govt & JioBLAST Sign Strategic MoU To Strengthen Gaming, Esports & Digital Innovation Ecosystem

Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening India's gaming and esports ecosystem, the Government of Maharashtra and JioBLAST signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore long-term collaboration across gaming, esports, digital innovation, youth engagement, skill development and the broader digital economy in the state.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and JioBLAST to support ecosystem development through industry engagement, innovation, knowledge exchange and capacity building. As the first initiative under the partnership, India Rising: Road to EWC will bring a localized celebration of the Esports World Cup (EWC) to Mumbai, serving as a platform to connect Indian players, creators and gaming communities with the global esports ecosystem.

The partnership outlines six broad areas of collaboration, including strengthening the gaming and esports ecosystem, promoting innovation and the digital economy, youth engagement and skill development, startup and academic collaboration, industry events and knowledge exchange, as well as investment promotion and industry facilitation.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. P. Anbalagan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries, Government of Maharashtra, said: "Gaming, esports and digital entertainment are emerging as important drivers of innovation, entrepreneurship and youth engagement. Through this collaboration with JioBLAST, Maharashtra aims to foster an enabling environment for the sector by encouraging industry participation, skill development and ecosystem-building initiatives. India Rising marks the beginning of this journey, and we look forward to exploring opportunities that can strengthen Maharashtra's position as a leading destination for gaming, esports and digital innovation."

Commenting on the MoU, Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST, said: "India has one of the world's largest gaming communities, and Maharashtra has the talent, infrastructure and entrepreneurial ecosystem to play a leading role in its next phase of growth. This partnership reflects a shared vision to create long-term opportunities across gaming, esports, technology and youth development. India Rising: Road to EWC is the first milestone in that journey as we make Mumbai the home of Esports World Cup’s first physical presence in India. We look forward to working with the Government of Maharashtra to help build an ecosystem that supports players, creators, startups and the wider gaming industry."

India Rising: Road to EWC, scheduled to culminate in Mumbai on July 4, 2026, will feature the Chess LAN Final, where Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and Dutch Grandmaster Benjamin Bok will compete for a place in the final stage of the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess competition. The event will also bring together competitive esports across VALORANT and MOBA Legends: 5v5!, creator showcases featuring leading gaming organisations, community experiences and live entertainment, reflecting the broader vision of gaming as a driver of youth culture and digital engagement.

The MoU is non-binding and establishes a framework for exploring future collaborations, with any subsequent projects or investments subject to separate approvals and agreements.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports Foundation on LinkedIn. For updates on JioBLAST and India Rising, visit jioblast.com and follow India Rising on Instagram.