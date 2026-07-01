FIFA World Cup 2026: Did Endrick Hand Out Carlo Ancelotti's Chewing Gum To His Brazilian Teammates? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 victory over Japan produced plenty of memorable moments, but one light-hearted incident involving young forward Endrick has taken social media by storm. A clip circulating online shows the 19-year-old youngster walking around the pitch with what appears to be a packet of chewing gum, prompting fans to jokingly speculate that he was distributing Brazilian head coach Carlo Ancelotti's gum to his teammates.

The amusing moment unfolded as Brazil sealed a 2-1 win over Japan in the Round of 32 to book their place in the last 16. Cameras caught Endrick carrying a small pack that many viewers believed looked identical to the chewing gum regularly seen in Ancelotti's hands during matches. The teenager was then spotted approaching several teammates, further fueling the humorous theory across social media.

Football fans quickly turned the clip into a viral talking point, with many posting jokes about Endrick acting as Ancelotti's "assistant" or "gum distributor." Others quipped that the coach had finally found someone to ensure the entire squad stayed as calm as he usually appears on the touchline. While there is no confirmation that the item was actually Ancelotti's chewing gum, the visual resemblance was enough to spark thousands of reactions online.

Carlo Ancelotti has become almost synonymous with chewing gum throughout his managerial career. Whether coaching at club level or now leading Brazil, television cameras frequently capture the veteran tactician calmly chewing gum while observing the action from the sidelines. That long-running habit made the viral clip even more believable to fans, despite there being no evidence to support the claim.

With Brazil safely through to the Round of 16, attention has already shifted to their upcoming knockout clash against Norway. However, before the Selecao return to the pitch, Endrick has inadvertently provided fans with another memorable World Cup moment, one that had supporters laughing as they imagined the young striker handing out Carlo Ancelotti's famous pack of chewing gum.