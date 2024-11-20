 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Team India Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Casts Vote; Shares Pic On Social Media

Shreyas Iyer will next feature in SMAT where he will be leading Mumbai team

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India and Mumbai cricketer Shreyas Iyer shared a picture of election ink on his finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra Elections 2024. Iyer captioned the image 'Voted' urging fans to also cast their vote for elections.

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are voting in a single phase. Besides Iyer, Sachin Tendulkar along with his family also cast their vote during the Maharashtra elections. Tendulkar after casting his vote said, "I have been an icon for the ECI for quite some time now. My message is simple: vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," 

What's next for Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer will lead the 17-member Mumbai squad which also features Prithvi Shaw for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be played from November 23 to December 15.

Ahead of the tournament, Iyer has been in red-hot form in Ranji Trophy this season scoring 452 runs at 90.40 with two centuries. The right-hander smashed a quick-fire 233 against Odisha before making 142 against Maharashtra to set up Mumbai's two consecutive wins.

Mumbai's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.

