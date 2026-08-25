Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Pro Govinda League Season 4 In Mumbai; Check Teams, Schedules & Prize Money | VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Pro Govinda League Season 4 In Mumbai | X

Mumbai, August 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the Season 4 of the Pro Govinda League at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli in Mumbai. The fourth season of the league is being held from August 25 to 27. There will be 16 teams competing for the title and a share of the ₹1.89 crore prize pool.

The Pro Govinda League is dedicated to the traditional sport of human pyramid formation. The participating teams this season are Alibaug Knights, Hyderabad Dynamos, Nagpur Ninjas, Nashik Rangers, Surat Titans, Lucknow Panthers, Goa Surfers, Navi Mumbai Strikers, Shoor Mumbaikar, Mira Bhayandar Lions, Delhi Eagles, Bengaluru Blazers, Jaipur Kings, DGM Thane Tigers, Varanasi Mahadeva Ascenders and Mumbai Falcons Yoddhas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The opening two days, August 25 and 26, will feature knockout and league group-stage matches with the teams competing in speed-based human pyramid formations.

The tournament will conclude with the grand finale on August 27 when the champion of Season 4 will be crowned.

Read Also Pro Govinda League Season 4 To Stream On JioHotstar As Human-Pyramid Sport Expands Nationwide Reach

The league is being streamed live on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to follow the competition and the performances of the participating teams online.

Season 4 marks another edition of the Pro Govinda League as it brings the traditional human pyramid sport into a professional league format, with teams competing for the championship and prize money.