Pro Govinda League Season 4 To Stream On JioHotstar As Human-Pyramid Sport Expands Nationwide Reach | X

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Pro Govinda League (PGL), India's first human-pyramid professional sport, has announced JioHotstar as the official streaming partner for its fourth edition scheduled from 25-27 August in Mumbai, taking one of most celebrated sporting traditions to audiences across the country. Managed by JioStar Creative Works, JioStar’s central branded content and creative solutions division, the association will bring the league live to audiences across India on JioHotstar for the first time.

The partnership marks another milestone in the league's journey to give human-pyramid professional sport beyond its festival roots and into a structured sporting environment. Over the past three seasons, the Pro Govinda League has introduced a professional competition format, brought together thousands of Govinda pathaks, and steadily expanded its audience across television and digital platforms. The league's viewership has grown across platforms from 700,000 in its debut season to over 7.5 million viewers last season, reflecting increasing interest in the sport. The athletes perform a high intensity human pyramid by reaching 5 to 8 levels of height in a short span of time showcasing strength, balance and timing. The league also holds a Guinness World Records of 10 levels in 2025 for the tallest human pyramid.

The league features 16 franchise teams and over 3,200 athletes, while continuing to promote athlete welfare, structured competition and safety standards. It has created a platform where Govindas receive recognition for the athletic skill, teamwork and discipline that the sport demands.

Through this association, fans from across India will be able to watch the league live on JioHotstar, making human-pyramid professional sport accessible to a much wider audience and introducing the sport to viewers beyond Maharashtra.

Commenting on the partnership, Purvesh Sarnaik, League President, Pro Govinda League, said: "When we started the Pro Govinda League, our aim was to give Govindas the recognition they deserve and help human-pyramid league grow as a professionally organised sport. Every season has shown that people want to watch this sport when it is presented in a structured format. Partnering with JioHotstar allows us to take that journey further by reaching audiences across India and showcasing the dedication, skill and teamwork of our athletes."

A JioHotstar spokesperson said, "Pro Govinda League takes a deeply rooted cultural tradition and presents it through a structured sporting format that showcases remarkable athletic skill, team spirit and strategy. We are constantly looking to bring our audiences diverse and distinctive experiences across genres and formats and are pleased to bring the league to audiences across the country, while giving them the opportunity to engage with this culturally rich sport."

From introducing a professional league format to attracting millions of viewers, the Pro Govinda League has steadily expanded the reach of this human-pyramid professional sport while preserving its cultural significance. The partnership with JioHotstar is expected to further strengthen that journey by making the sport accessible to more viewers than ever before.

Season 4 of the Pro Govinda League will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar from 25-27 August, 2026.

About Pro Govinda League

Pro Govinda League is India's premier professional Dahi Handi league dedicated to transforming one of Maharashtra's most iconic cultural traditions into a professionally organised sporting competition. Through structured competition, athlete welfare, enhanced safety standards and community engagement, the league celebrates the spirit of teamwork, courage and resilience while preserving the rich legacy of Dahi Handi.