Maharashtra: Badlapur Hosts Grand State-Level Volleyball Tournament With ₹23.35 Lakh Prize Pool

Badlapur: Badlapur witnessed a vibrant sporting atmosphere on Wednesday as the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chashak State-Level Volleyball Tournament 2026 commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony at the Badlapur Gymkhana Ground in Hendrepada. The five-day tournament, being organised jointly by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra Volleyball Association, and Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, has brought together hundreds of young athletes from across Maharashtra.

Marking the opening of the championship MLA Kisan Kathore announced that an indoor stadium would soon be developed in Badlapur to further strengthen sports infrastructure in the region. Calling the tournament a “historic initiative” for promoting Olympic sports in Thane district, Kathore said the city was steadily emerging as a major sporting hub.

“The state-level volleyball championship will play a significant role in encouraging youth participation in sports beyond cricket. An indoor stadium in Badlapur will provide better facilities and help nurture future champions,” Kathore said during the inauguration ceremony.

The tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council President Mrs Ruchita Ghorpade, District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad, corporator Kiran Bhoir, former municipal president Rajendra Ghorpade, Maharashtra Volleyball Association officials Sanjay Naik and Nilesh Jagtap, along with several state volleyball association office-bearers.

Speaking at the event Ruchita Ghorpade described the tournament as a landmark moment for the city and said Badlapur Gymkhana had become a symbol of the city’s sporting identity. She noted that five sports grounds are currently available for athletes in the city and expressed confidence that national and international-level players would emerge from Badlapur in the future.

District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal said the scale and presentation of the event reflected the standards of a national-level competition. He also stressed the importance of encouraging youth to pursue careers in sports other than cricket.

The tournament began with a colourful players’ parade, followed by an elaborate opening ceremony at the sprawling Badlapur Gymkhana ground. Cultural performances by renowned folk artist Shahir Nandesh Umap and thrilling gymnastics demonstrations emerged as the key highlights of the inaugural event, drawing loud applause from the audience.

The championship, scheduled from May 13 to May 17, 2026, features participation from eight divisions across Maharashtra. A total of 384 players, along with 32 coaches and 32 managers, are participating in the competition, taking the total contingent strength to 448 members.

Teams representing Kolhapur, Latur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai and Nashik have begun competing in high-intensity matches. The tournament is also significant as Badlapur is hosting Under-18 and Under-21 state-level volleyball competitions for the first time.

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Organisers have announced prize money worth ₹23.35 lakh along with trophies and medals for the winners, making it one of the major state volleyball events in Maharashtra this year.

Deputy Director of Sports and Youth Services, Mumbai Division, Navnath Faratade delivered the introductory address, while District Sports Officer Mrs Suvarna Bartakke proposed the vote of thanks.

The tournament’s slogan Maharashtrachi Shaan, Khelacha Mahasangram (Maharashtra’s Pride, The Grand Battle of Sports) resonated strongly during the opening ceremony. The official theme song “Spardheche Khel Damdar” and the visually striking tournament logo also received an enthusiastic response from players and spectators alike.

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