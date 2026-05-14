Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sachin Basre Urges Kalyan Civic Body To Ease Inheritance Property Transfer Rules |

Kalyan: Raising concerns over procedural inconsistencies in property inheritance transfers, , former corporator and union leader from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sachin Basre has demanded that civic authorities streamline and simplify the process of transferring property ownership to legal heirs after the death of a property holder.

Basre highlighted that the Assessment and Tax Collection Department routinely collects property tax on buildings and land, while the names of property owners are maintained in the property tax register. However, after the death of a registered owner, family members often face procedural hurdles while seeking mutation of names in municipal records.

According to Basre, there is a lack of uniformity across departmental offices in handling such applications. In several cases, citizens are allegedly being compelled to furnish Succession Certificates or Heirship Certificates even in straightforward inheritance matters, resulting in delays, additional expenses, and unnecessary harassment.

He pointed out that provisions regarding property transfer through inheritance are already clearly laid down under Rules 1 and 2 of Chapter 8 in Schedule (D) of the relevant municipal regulations. He asserted that authorities should strictly follow the existing legal framework instead of imposing arbitrary documentation requirements on applicants.

In his representation, Basre proposed a simplified mechanism for inheritance-based property transfers. He suggested that the names of deceased property owners should be replaced with those of all legal heirs on the basis of a notarised affidavit executed before an Executive Magistrate, containing complete details of the heirs.

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He further demanded that the entire process be digitised, allowing citizens to complete inheritance transfer formalities online through submission of a death certificate and affidavit. Basre also stated that where the deceased person had already executed registered documents such as wills or gift deeds, authorities should recognise such registered instruments as sufficient proof for transfer of ownership.

The former corporator additionally stressed that Succession Certificates or Heirship Certificates should be sought only in exceptional cases where doubts arise regarding the authenticity of claims. In the absence of any suspicion or dispute among heirs, such documents should not be made mandatory, he argued.

Basre maintained that simplifying the process would significantly reduce bureaucratic delays, prevent citizens from running from office to office for documents, and ensure faster mutation of property records for legitimate heirs.