Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Fully Prepared For Bakri Eid 2026; 35 Water Tankers, 200 Dumpers Deployed

BNCMC deploys large-scale sanitation, water supply and waste management machinery across Bhiwandi ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, May 14: Ahead of the upcoming Bakri Eid celebrations scheduled from May 27 to May 29, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has completed extensive preparations to ensure smooth management of sacrificial activities, sanitation, water supply, waste disposal, and law-and-order coordination across the city.

The civic administration stated that Bakri Eid will be celebrated by the Muslim community in Bhiwandi on May 27, with festivities continuing for the following two days.

In view of the large-scale arrangements required during the festival, the Municipal Commissioner has already conducted three high-level review meetings with concerned departments to assess preparedness and streamline operations.

Civic body reviews festival preparedness

During these meetings, detailed discussions were held regarding the establishment and regulation of designated Qurbani centres, deployment of sanitation workers, availability of garbage collection vehicles, water supply arrangements, veterinary inspections of sacrificial animals, and coordination with the police department to maintain law and order during the festival period.

The administration has also initiated a separate facilitation cell for granting permissions to Qurbani centres. Officials reviewed arrangements for the goat market proposed at MHADA Colony, while veterinary officers have been assigned to inspect animals on the day of sacrifice to ensure compliance with health and safety norms.

Only authorised Qurbani centres permitted

According to the civic body, only designated and approved locations will be permitted for animal sacrifice across Bhiwandi city. The administration has appealed to residents to carry out Qurbani strictly at the authorised centres and follow all civic and legal guidelines during the festival.

Special emphasis has been placed on sanitation and waste management operations. The Water Supply Department has been instructed to keep an adequate number of water tankers on standby to ensure immediate cleaning and disinfection of sacrificial sites after use.

Meanwhile, the Vehicle Department has been directed to arrange trucks, tempos, and other heavy vehicles for swift transportation of animal waste to specially prepared dumping pits at designated disposal grounds.

Sanitation and waste disposal measures intensified

The Health Department has been instructed to deploy workers on all waste collection vehicles and ensure regular disinfectant spraying at disposal sites after every dumping cycle to prevent foul smell, unhygienic conditions, or inconvenience to nearby residents.

The municipal administration further stated that the official list of approved Qurbani centres will soon be released publicly. Citizens have been urged to ensure that sacrificial animals are inspected by designated veterinary officers before Qurbani is carried out. The administration also appealed to residents to cooperate by paying the prescribed inspection and processing charges.

Heavy deployment of vehicles and machinery planned

For the festival arrangements, the Water Supply Department has deployed 35 water tankers for immediate cleaning operations at Qurbani sites.

Simultaneously, the Vehicle Department has arranged nearly 200 tempos and dumpers for waste transportation, 17 JCB machines, three cranes, and 13 dedicated vehicles for veterinary officials.

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The civic administration has appealed to all permit holders and residents to celebrate Bakri Eid peacefully while adhering to the directions issued by the High Court and ensuring that no activity disturbs public order or communal harmony.

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